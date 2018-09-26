हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic features LGBT couple in its latest commercial

The new campaign will run across digital, mobile, social media and radio.

Virgin Atlantic features LGBT couple in its latest commercial

New Delhi: Virgin Atlantic has announced that it has become the first company in India to feature an LGBT couple in its advertising following the Supreme Court judgment on Section 377.

“The airline, known for bold ads, has been a long term champion of LGBT friendly tourism, and plays an active role in Pride events across the UK and US.  The new Virgin Atlantic brand campaign - ‘Depart the everyday’ - brings to life an extraordinary experience that customers can have above the clouds. The campaign includes some ‘hyper-real’ fantastical imagery including a shot of a lesbian couple snuggling in their seat,” the airlines said in a statement.

The cabin crew that feature in the Virgin Atlantic advert are real employees, and were handpicked to star in the commercial following an internal audition process. The new campaign will run across digital, mobile, social media and radio, the company said.

David Hodges, Country Manager at Virgin Atlantic, says “I am extremely proud that we are the first business to feature a gay couple in our advertising since the historic judgement on Section 377. At Virgin Atlantic we believe in creating a more open, inclusive and tolerant world. Whatever your sexuality you’ll always be welcomed with a loving smile from the Virgin Atlantic team and treated to the best service in the skies.”

 

