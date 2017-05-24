close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Voltas to enter home appliances market; forms JV with Arcelik

Air-conditioner maker Voltas and Turkey's Arcelik have decided to set up a $100 million joint venture for making a foray into the country's consumer durables market.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 12:29

New Delhi: Air-conditioner maker Voltas and Turkey's Arcelik have decided to set up a $100 million joint venture for making a foray into the country's consumer durables market.

The proposed JV will launch refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and other white goods and domestic appliances in India, the two companies said in a joint statement.

"Voltas Limited, a Tata Enterprise; and Ardutch BV, a subsidiary of Arcelik AS - part of the Koc Group, have agreed to establish a joint venture company (JVC) in India, to enter the consumer durables market in the country. The new company to be incorporated in India will be an equal partnership joint venture," the companies said in a joint statement.

"Consumer durables is a logical extension for Voltas and we are delighted to be forming this joint venture with Arcelik. The Voltas-Beko partnership will also leverage the well-known brand and distribution strengths of Voltas, and we will work towards establishing the joint venture as a market leader for consumer durables in India," Tata Sons Director and Chairman of Voltas Ishaat Hussain said.

Arcelik has been selling home appliances under Beko brand name in Europe for the past seven years.

The JV will leverage the brand presence, sales and distribution network of Voltas, which is the market leader for residential air-conditioners in India, with over 20 per cent market share.

"The JVC will have an equity capital of $100 million, and Tata Investment Corporation Limited (TICL) and Koc Holding (KOC) will also hold 1 per centy equity stake each, in the new joint venture," the statement said.

While Arcelik will bring to the JVC its R&D and manufacturing speciality along with product range and global sourcing capabilities.

"The brand is the market leader in the UK...The complementary strengths of the two partners will help build a sustainable consumer durables business in India," the statement said.

The JVC will set up a manufacturing facility in the country, and it will also source products from Arcelik's global manufacturing facilities and vendor base.

"Given the accelerating shift of global economic power to Asia, this joint venture will be a critical step for Beko's growth in the region. India stands out as an important opportunity window as it offers a great potential with its 1.3 billion population," President of Consumer Durables Group of Ko Holding, Fatih Kemal Ebiclioglu said.

 

TAGS

Voltasair conditionerArcelikConsumer durable's MarketTata EnterpriseVoltas-BekoTata Investment Corporation LimitedKoc HoldingGlobal economic power

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

IT workers fora flay steep hike in top executives compensat...
Companies

IT workers fora flay steep hike in top executives compensat...

Volkswagen drives in premium SUV Tiguan to Indian shores at a starting price of Rs 27.98 lakh
Automobiles

Volkswagen drives in premium SUV Tiguan to Indian shores at...

Future Retail looks to expand neighbourhood stores
Companies

Future Retail looks to expand neighbourhood stores

US revives two infra projects in Asia to counter China&#039;s One Belt One Road
International Business

US revives two infra projects in Asia to counter China...

Tata Motors shares gain 5% after JLR show
Markets

Tata Motors shares gain 5% after JLR show

Oil prices rise as market expects extended production cut
International Business

Oil prices rise as market expects extended production cut

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video