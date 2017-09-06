close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Will McDonald's 169 India outlets face closure today?

McDonald's India had cancelled license agreement with CPRL last month for 169 outlets in North and East India and asked to stop using the McDonald's trademarks, branding, food recipes and specifications, among others from September 6.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 13:35
Will McDonald&#039;s 169 India outlets face closure today?

New Delhi: From today, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CRPL), the 50:50 joint venture between McDonald's India and its estranged partner Vikram Bakshi, will not be authorsed to use the McDonald's system and its intellectual property for its 169 outlets.

Meanwhile, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) yesterday denied any interim relief to Vikram Bakshi on his plea seeking a stay on termination of franchise agreement by McDonald's for 169 stores operated by CPRL.

The board of Connaught Plaza Restaurant will meet today amid uncertainty over the fate of 169 outlets of the fast food chain run by it.

CPRL board to meet on Wednesday, fate of 169 McDonalds outlets uncertain
MUST READ
CPRL board to meet on Wednesday, fate of 169 McDonalds outlets uncertain

McDonald's India had cancelled license agreement with CPRL last month for 169 outlets in North and East India and asked to stop using the McDonald's trademarks, designs, branding, operational and marketing practise and policies, food recipes and specifications, among others within 15 days of the termination notice which gets over on September 5.

Already 43 outlets of McDonald's in the Capital have been closed since June following expiry of eating house license.

Bakshi has been at loggerheads with the fast food chain over the management of CPRL after he was ousted from the post of MD of the McDonald's franchisee in August 2013.

Bakshi had moved the NCLT following termination of license by McDonald's India Pvt Ltd (MIPL).

TAGS

McDonald's India outletsMcDonald's India outlets closureMcDonald's outletsVikram BakshiNCLT

From Zee News

Sensex falls 158 points on intense selling
Markets

Sensex falls 158 points on intense selling

Amazon launches African-American movie subscription service
International Business

Amazon launches African-American movie subscription service

For the first time in years, Infosys delays Q2 results by two weeks to October 24
Companies

For the first time in years, Infosys delays Q2 results by t...

From British Raj to Billionaire Raj – The story of India&#039;s income inequality
Economy

From British Raj to Billionaire Raj – The story of India...

Petrol, diesel price on 6th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 6th September 2017: Check out the r...

Economy

Better to under-promise and over-achieve: Raghuram Rajan on...

Markets

Foreign liabilities of Indian MFs up 24% to Rs 720 billion...

Companies

Huawei surpasses Apple, captures second spot globally

Economy

Biggest challenge is to clean up balance sheets of PSBs: Ra...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video