Will McDonald's 169 India outlets face closure today?

New Delhi: From today, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CRPL), the 50:50 joint venture between McDonald's India and its estranged partner Vikram Bakshi, will not be authorsed to use the McDonald's system and its intellectual property for its 169 outlets.

Meanwhile, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) yesterday denied any interim relief to Vikram Bakshi on his plea seeking a stay on termination of franchise agreement by McDonald's for 169 stores operated by CPRL.

The board of Connaught Plaza Restaurant will meet today amid uncertainty over the fate of 169 outlets of the fast food chain run by it.

McDonald's India had cancelled license agreement with CPRL last month for 169 outlets in North and East India and asked to stop using the McDonald's trademarks, designs, branding, operational and marketing practise and policies, food recipes and specifications, among others within 15 days of the termination notice which gets over on September 5.

Already 43 outlets of McDonald's in the Capital have been closed since June following expiry of eating house license.

Bakshi has been at loggerheads with the fast food chain over the management of CPRL after he was ousted from the post of MD of the McDonald's franchisee in August 2013.

Bakshi had moved the NCLT following termination of license by McDonald's India Pvt Ltd (MIPL).