Wipro Q4 net falls over 20% to Rs 1,800 crore

Wipro had registered a profit of Rs 2,267 crore in the year-ago period, as per Indian accounting norms.

New Delhi: Wipro on Wednesday posted over 20 percent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,800.8 crore for the March quarter, 2017-18.

Its total income was down 4.9 percent at Rs 14,304.6 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, compared to Rs 15,045.5 crore in the January-March period of 2016-17.

For the entire financial year ended March 31, Wipro's profit fell 6 percent to Rs 8,003.1 crore, while total income dipped 1.7 percent to Rs 57,035.8 crore over 2016-17.

