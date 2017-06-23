1st ODI, India vs West Indies: Live Score, Live Streaming, Venue, TV Listing, Date

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led India will take on West Indies in the first match of the limited-overs series today. The hosts have a challenging task ahead of them with Jason Holder being their most capped player with 58 games.

Men in Blue might have failed to win their second consecutive ICC Champions Trophy despite making it to the finals, they are still a force to reckon with in limited-overs cricket. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh are all seasoned campaigners and the hosts will have to play out of their skins to put a good show against them.

In the absence of their key players, West Indies are no more a decent side in the 50-over format. Holder and Devendra Bishoo are the only two players who will have to bring all their experience into count to put a good show against Kohli's men.

The series will be a good opportunity for somebody like Ajinkya Rahane, who didn't play in any of the matches in Champions Trophy. Kohli has made it clear that he will be opening the innnings in all the five ODIs.

Here is all you need to know about today's match:

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.

Date & Time: June 23 (Friday) at 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

TV Listing: Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

Online Streaming: Hotstar