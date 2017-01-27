1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?

Kanpur: The first T20I between India and England was a huge occasion for Indian off-spinner Parvez Rasool. The all-rounder, who was impressive in the recently concluded season of Ranji trophy, was making his debut in the shorter format of the game. (India vs England: Full Coverage)

But even before a ball was bowled, Rasool landed in a big controversy. The Jammu and Kashmir cricketer was seen standing at ease during the national anthem and chewing gum before the match.

It didn't go unnoticed and the Twitterati severely hit out at the 27-year-old:

Dear BCCI, If Parvez Rasool can't sing India's national anthem, chews gum while it's being played, why should he wear India's jersey? — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 26, 2017

Dear #parvezrasool, strength to win a medal in last 8 sec's come from here and not from chewing gum. pic.twitter.com/AJ0OrSct2o — WINGS OF FIRE (@shenoy70) January 27, 2017

DISAPPOINTED to see Parvez Rasool standing at ease & chewing gum during national anthem. Can wear India jersey, can't sing anthem? #INDvENG — Chinmay Jawalekar (@CricfreakTweets) January 26, 2017

What a shame to see Parvez Rasool refuse to sing National Anthem in Kanpur.Chewing gum instead.Doesn't deserve the national cap.@war_echo? — Rajinder Raina (@rraina1481) January 26, 2017

One who can't respect our National anthem. He doesn't deserve to be part of INDIAN Cricket team. #parvezRasool @virendersehwag @imVkohli — Dr. Kaushal Gupta (@mogambo_khushua) January 27, 2017

There is no dearth of talent in India.If #parvezrasool can't respect National Anthem simply kick him out of the team.Such arogance I tell u — Sweetsie C2 (@itssitu) January 27, 2017

Parvez was selected in India's T20I squad by BCCI selectors after they chose to rest their first-choice spin pair of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the series.

In his first T20I match, Rasool picked one wicket and scored five runs as Men in Blue lost the match by seven wickets.