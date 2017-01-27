close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:56
1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?

Kanpur: The first T20I between India and England was a huge occasion for Indian off-spinner Parvez Rasool. The all-rounder, who was impressive in the recently concluded season of Ranji trophy, was making his debut in the shorter format of the game. (India vs England: Full Coverage)

But even before a ball was bowled, Rasool landed in a big controversy. The Jammu and Kashmir cricketer was seen standing at ease during the national anthem and chewing gum before the match.

Parvez was selected in India's T20I squad by BCCI selectors after they chose to rest their first-choice spin pair of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the series.

In his first T20I match, Rasool picked one wicket and scored five runs as Men in Blue lost the match by seven wickets.

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:14

