Arjuna Ranatunga alleges 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed

New Delhi: In a shocking development, former Sri Lankan great Arjuna Ranatunga has alleged that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed.

According to a report in Sri Lanka`s English newspaper Daily Mirror, Ranatunga, while reacting to former skipper Kumar Sangakkara`s comments on whose behest the 2009 tour of Pakistan was arranged, said: "Sangakkara wants an inquiry into the tour of Pakistan then they should have one. But I think we should also inquire into what happened to the Sri Lanka team during the 2011 World Cup final. I think this is something that the Sports Minister should look into rather than concentrating on fitness issues."

Ranatunga, who was on commentary duty during the World Cup final which was hosted in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, has taken the war of words with Sangakkara to a different level.

The 53-year-old, who is now Sri Lanka`s Minister of Petroleum and Renewable Resources, also demanded an inquiry into the result of the match at a press conference at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation office in Colombo.

"I cannot reveal what happened on that day, but I would someday reveal the truth. So, I think we should hold an inquiry into this matter," he added.

Under Sangakkara's captaincy, the Lankan Tigers posted a total of 274 runs batting first, which was successfully chased down by the Men in Blue as a result of two stupendous knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97) and skipper MS Dhoni (91 not out).

Earlier, Sangakkara had asked for an inquiry into why the team was sent to Pakistan when there were no proper answers to security concerns.

In March 2009, militants attacked the Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore, killing six Pakistani policemen and injuring some of the visiting players.

No top-ranked team has toured Pakistan since.

(With Agency inputs)