2017 has been MS Dhoni’s best-ever year, here’s proof

Dhoni has never had a career average in a calendar year that comes anywhere near to the average of 79 which he has in 2017 after playing 20 games, no less.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 16:46
2017 has been MS Dhoni’s best-ever year, here’s proof

New Delhi: MS Dhoni may be 36 but 2017 has turned out to be his best year in ODI cricket, the format of the game in which the Indian wicketkeeper has been most successful.

Well the truth is that Dhoni has never had a career average in a calendar year that comes anywhere near to the average of 79 which he has in 2017 after playing 20 games, no less.

He has 632 runs in this year, hitting five half-centuries and a ton. His performance in the ongoing ODI series has been electric too. Watch his quick glove work below in the Kolkata ODI when he played a big part in dismissing Glenn Maxwell.

Dhoni will be around 38 during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Every performance of his at this age is viewed with a magnifying glass but there is little doubt that at this point and time, he is as good as ever.

TAGS

MS DhoniCricketIndia vs Australia

