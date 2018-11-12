हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Carlos Braithwaite

3-0 looks bad, embarrassing for me as skipper as well: Carlos Braithwaite after series loss against India

At the same time, he had words of praise for big-hitting batsman Nicholas Pooran who nearly took the game away from India with a spectacular performance under pressure.

3-0 looks bad, embarrassing for me as skipper as well: Carlos Braithwaite after series loss against India
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

West Indies skipper Carlos Braithwaite has admitted that the three-nought scoreline in the T20 series against India looks bad and is also embarrassing for him as a captain as well, following a last-ball defeat at Chennai despite posting a total of 181. 

“I mean, three-nought looks bad, and it looks embarrassing for me as captain as well, but the performances we gave, and the fight and the fact that we came together to use our resources to the best of our abilities was the hallmark for this short series for me," said Braithwaite. 

At the same time, he had words of praise for big-hitting batsman Nicholas Pooran who nearly took the game away from India with a spectacular performance under pressure.   

“I want you to realise it wasn't just his big hitting. He played some reverse scoops and he paced his innings very well,” pointed out Brathwaite. “Obviously, the sixes will take the highlight, but let's not forget how slowly he started," said Braithwaite. 

“Getting the pace of the wicket, lining up the bowlers and then choosing the right time to strike. So I wouldn't just say it's big hitting, it was really entertaining and I enjoyed it from the sidelines," he added. 

“And, you know, as a team that's what we have – the ability for players to take the game away from the opposition and play a knock such as that. The challenge for us to do that on a more consistent basis. As a team, we want that performance again from him.”

The Windies will be battling it out against Bangladesh in their next clash and Braithwaite is quite confident of his side's ability to deliver the goods.

“Team morale is up. What we are doing as a group is to find the best way we can use the resources that we have. In the first game, we showed our fight, we showed our belief with the ball. Second game, we were blown away, and in the third game we batted excellently, but the game got taken away by us from a massive partnership and we still fought till the end,” said Braithwaite.

India will be looking to deliver more of the same in the upcoming away series against Australia. 

Tags:
Carlos BraithwaiteIndia vs West IndiesNicholas Pooran

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close