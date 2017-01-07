close
3rd Test, Day 5: Australia defeat Pakistan by 220 runs, clinch three-match series 3-0

By Suyash Srivastava | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 09:59
Sydney: Steve Smith-led Australia defeated Pakistan by 220 runs in the third Test played at Sydney Cricket Ground to seal the three-match series 3-0.

Resuming play at 55/1, Pakistan were bowled out for 244, as a result of some superb bowling from the Australian bowlers.

The visitors got off to a horrible start as Josh Hazlewood claimed Azhar Ali's wicket in the first over of the day. The in-form opener departed after giving a return catch to Hazlewood off the last ball of the first over.

Australia completed a series clean sweep after a 39-run win at the first Gabba Test and an innings and 18-run victory in Melbourne.

Josh Hazlewood and Steve O`Keefe both took three wickets and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed topscored with an unbeaten 72 off 70 balls with eight fours and a six.

Pakistan faced a huge task of scoring 465 to win the Sydney Test but their hopes evaporated of holding on for a draw with the loss of key batsmen Azhar Ali and Younis Khan before lunch on the final.

The teams will now play in a five-match one-day series, starting on Friday.

First Published: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 09:41

