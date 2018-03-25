3rd Test: South Africa rout Australia by 322 runs amid ball-tampering row

South Africa routed embattled Australia by 322 runs to win the third Test on a black day for the sport on Sunday that saw Australian skipper Steve Smith banned for ball-tampering.

Set 430 to win, Australia were skittled out for just 107 late on the fourth day at Newlands.

Smith stood down as captain for the remainder of the match earlier on Sunday after admitting being the instigator of the ball-tampering plot that rocked cricket.

He was then handed a one-match ban by the ICC for his role in the scandal.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 311 and 373 (Aiden Markram 84, AB de Villiers 63, Quinton de Kock 65, Vernon Philander 52 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/69, Pat Cummins 3/67, Nathan Lyon 3/102) vs Australia: 255 and 107 (David Warner 32; Morne Morkel 5/23).