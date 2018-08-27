हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohammad Irfan

4 overs, 3 maidens, 2 wickets, 1 run: Irfan bowls most economical spell in T20 history

Mohammad Irfan now has the most-economical four-over spell in T20 cricket - going past Chris Morris' two for two for Cape Cobras in 2014.

This photo was tweeted by @M_IrfanOfficial

There was a time when pacers from West Indies dictated terms to batsmen from around the world. Recently, it was Mohammad Irfan who made batsmen - mostly from the Caribbeans - dance to his bowling tunes and walked away with the most economical spell in the history of T20 cricket.

Playing in the Caribbean Premier League for Barbados Tridents, the 7 ft 1 in bowler from Pakistan drastically slowed down the batting run-rate of St Kitts and Navis Patriots. He bowled four overs and gave no runs for three overs and five balls. The only run he conceded - a single - came off the last ball of his spell. That he claimed two wickets in the process became an additional highlight of a spell that showed that disciplined bowling can be as much of a delight in T20 cricket as attacking batting.

 

 

Despite his valiant effort with the ball though, Irfan's spell could not help his team secure a win as the Patriots managed to reach the target of 148 in the penultimate over for a six-wicket win.

At 36, Irfan has been staring at a possible end to his international career. He has not played for Pakistan's national team for two years. Performances like the one in the CPL match though could make a strong case for a comeback.

