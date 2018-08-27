4 overs, 3 maidens, 2 wickets, 1 run: Irfan bowls most economical spell in T20 history

There was a time when pacers from West Indies dictated terms to batsmen from around the world. Recently, it was Mohammad Irfan who made batsmen - mostly from the Caribbeans - dance to his bowling tunes and walked away with the most economical spell in the history of T20 cricket.

Playing in the Caribbean Premier League for Barbados Tridents, the 7 ft 1 in bowler from Pakistan drastically slowed down the batting run-rate of St Kitts and Navis Patriots. He bowled four overs and gave no runs for three overs and five balls. The only run he conceded - a single - came off the last ball of his spell. That he claimed two wickets in the process became an additional highlight of a spell that showed that disciplined bowling can be as much of a delight in T20 cricket as attacking batting.

Truly honored & humbled to make the world record for the most economical four over bowling figures in the history of T20 cricket: 4-3-1-2. Thanks @CPL & @BIMTridents. Also I can't say it enough but Caribbean people are pure love. ?????? #SayaCorporation @TalhaAisham pic.twitter.com/ot0zdEKMKC — Mohammad Irfan (@M_IrfanOfficial) August 26, 2018

Despite his valiant effort with the ball though, Irfan's spell could not help his team secure a win as the Patriots managed to reach the target of 148 in the penultimate over for a six-wicket win.

At 36, Irfan has been staring at a possible end to his international career. He has not played for Pakistan's national team for two years. Performances like the one in the CPL match though could make a strong case for a comeback.