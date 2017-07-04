close
Aakash Chopra shuts down Pakistani fan for poking fun at Virat Kohli & Co after 11-run loss against West Indies

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra shut down a Pakistani fan who tried to troll Virat Kohli-led India after their shocking loss against West Indies in fourth ODI of ongoing five match series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 14:28
Aakash Chopra shuts down Pakistani fan for poking fun at Virat Kohli &amp; Co after 11-run loss against West Indies
Image Courtesy: Twitter (@cricketaakash)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra shut down a Pakistani fan who tried to troll Virat Kohli-led India after their shocking loss against West Indies in fourth ODI of ongoing five match series.

Aakash, who remains to be one of the most active cricketers on social media, expressed his shock on Twitter to Men in Blue's 11-run defeat. Aakash highlighted the fact that India's last three ODI losses came against lower ranked teams.

"Woke up to realise that India lost to WI. Pinched myself. So, India's last three ODI losses are to teams ranked 9th (WI), 8th & 7th," he tweeted.

One of the Pakistani fans replied to Aakash's tweet saying that the Indian team could only roar back home.

"Gharr k shair team india (Indian team are Lions only at home)," the troll tweeted.

Without wasting any time, Aakash gave a befitting reply to the troll reminding him of the sorry state of affairs back home. 

Aap toh rehne do please...aapka toh apne hi ghar mein ghusna mana hai (You better shut up. You guys have restriction of even entering your own country). Indirectly, Aakash reminded of how Pakistan has been deprived of international cricket with top teams refusing to tour the nation over security concerns.

No top Test team has toured Pakistan since March 2009 when terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan national cricket team in Lahore. 

