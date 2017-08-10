Abhinav Mukund takes stand against racism, says fair isn’t the only lovely or handsome

New Delhi: Racism has been an ever-present deterrent in the lives of sportspersons, be it cricket, football or any other game. On Wednesday night, Indian Test team opener Abhinav Mukund, who presently is touring with the team in Sri Lanka, became the latest sportsperson to speak out on the persistent issue by posting an emotional message on Twitter.

The batsman reacted after being abused on social media for his skin tone. Here's his message:

“I have been playing cricket since the age of 10 and I have gradually climbed up the ladder to where I am right now. It is an honour to get the chance to represent the country at the highest level. I am writing today not to garner sympathy or attention but…with the hope to change the mindset of people on an issue I feel strongly about.”

Mukund asserted that the rigourous outdoor trainings and travels did result in his skin colour becoming darker, but never ever did he regret or let it affect his cricketing ambition.

“I have been travelling a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people’s obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. Any one who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoor. I come from Chennai probably one of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground.”

He opened up on how this has been an ever-present issue, but he chose to toughen up and not let such things pull him down.

“I have laughed and shrugged it off because I had bigger goals! Affected young, I toughened up because this was never something that would pull me down. There were many times when I chose not to dignify these insults with responses.”

He might be the one to have faced abuse on social media, but Mukund said that he is taking a stand for all the victims of abuse on the basis colour.

“With the rise of social media, it has gone to a magnitude that I see people hurling abuses left, right and centre at something I have absolutely no control over. Fair isn’t the only lovely or handsome guys,” his tweete further read.

“Stay true, stay focussed, be comfortable in your own skin”, he concluded.

Abhinav, on Thursday morning, again requested peopl to not turn a simple message into something political.

Guys please don't turn this into something else,it has absolutely no connection to anyone in the team. It is mainly targeted at people 1/2 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 10, 2017

Who have been posting abuses about colour and saying absolutely derogatory things about the tone of my skin. That s all ! — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 10, 2017

Please don't turn this into something political,I just wanted to make a positive statement hoping to make a change. That s all. — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 10, 2017

