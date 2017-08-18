close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Adam Lyth hits third highest T20 score of 161 in NatWest T20 Blast

Lyth`s score was only 14 short of the world record held by Chris Gayle of the West Indies set in the Indian Premier League in 2013 and just one shy of the second best made by Hamilton Masakadza in the Zimbabwe domestic event in 2016.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 09:41

London: Adam Lyth hit the third highest score in Twenty20 cricket on Thursday when he smashed 161 playing for Yorkshire against Northamptonshire in the English county tournament.

Lyth`s score was only 14 short of the world record held by Chris Gayle of the West Indies set in the Indian Premier League in 2013 and just one shy of the second best made by Hamilton Masakadza in the Zimbabwe domestic event in 2016.

Lyth hammered seven sixes and 20 fours in his 73-ball innings to surpass Brendon McCullum`s previous English county best of 158 not out in 2015.

Yorkshire ended on 260 for four -- just short of the world record made by Australia who piled up 263-3 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in September 2016.

"I`m really happy with that," Lyth told Sky Sports as he led his team to a resounding 124-run win.

There was also a record at Chelmsford as Kent claimed an 11-run win over Essex following a new world-best opening stand of 207 between Joe Denly (127) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (80 not out).

TAGS

Adam LythAdam Lyth 161Natwest T20 BlastNorthamptonshirecricket news

From Zee News

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Alexis Sanchez named in Chile squad for games against Paraguay, Bolivia
Football

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Alexis Sanchez named in Chile sq...

Cincinnati Open: Grigor Dimitrov beats Juan Martin Del Potro for first time to reach quarter-final
Tennis

Cincinnati Open: Grigor Dimitrov beats Juan Martin Del Potr...

Floyd Mayweather on putting legacy on the line - &#039;It&#039;s worth it&#039;
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather on putting legacy on the line - 'It...

SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Upul Tharanga&#039;s Sri Lanka seek redemption against Virat Kohli and Co– Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Upul Tharanga's Sri Lanka seek red...

ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Sublime Joe Root, Alastair Cook tons put England in command on Day 1
cricket

ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Sublime Joe Root, Alastair Cook tons p...

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead sports stars in condemning Barcelona attack
Other Sports

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead sports stars in condem...

Cincinnati Masters: Simona Halep advances in quest to win title, take No. 1 spot; sails into quarter-final
Tennis

Cincinnati Masters: Simona Halep advances in quest to win t...

EPL Preview: Tottenham seek to make most of Chelsea&#039;s woes
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Preview: Tottenham seek to make most of Chelsea's...

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season&#039;s final Grand Slam due to custody battle
Tennis

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season's fi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video