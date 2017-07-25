After Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma offered DSP's post by HP Government

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has offered the post of DSP to Indian women’s cricket team wicketkeeper Sushma Verma after the side’s very impressive outing at the ICC Women’s World Cup.

India lost to England by nine runs in the final at the Lord’s on Sunday.

In a statement released in Shimla on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh said, “Being proud of her achievement in the international cricket arena, the state government has offered the post of deputy superintendent to Sushma Verma.”

Hailing from Himri Panchayat in Shimla, Sushma played a match-winning knock against Pakistan during the group stages of the World Cup.

The India wicketkeeper played the best knock of her career, a vital effort to set up the victory over the rivals. Promoted to No 7, the 24-year-old scored a 35-ball 33 and raised a crucial 34-run stand with Jhulan Goswami to help India recover from 111/6 to 169/9.

India went on to beat Pakistan by 95 runs, their third win on the trot.

On Monday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh offered a job in the Punjab Police to Indian women’s team star Harmanpreet Kaur following her stellar performance in the World Cup.

Amrinder posted a congratulatory message on Twitter where he offered the post of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Kaur if she so desired to join the police force.