close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

After Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma offered DSP's post by HP Government

India lost to England by nine runs in the final at the Lord’s on Sunday.

Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 14:24
After Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma offered DSP&#039;s post by HP Government
PTI

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has offered the post of DSP to Indian women’s cricket team wicketkeeper Sushma Verma after the side’s very impressive outing at the ICC Women’s World Cup.

India lost to England by nine runs in the final at the Lord’s on Sunday.

In a statement released in Shimla on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh said, “Being proud of her achievement in the international cricket arena, the state government has offered the post of deputy superintendent to Sushma Verma.”

Hailing from Himri Panchayat in Shimla, Sushma played a match-winning knock against Pakistan during the group stages of the World Cup.

The India wicketkeeper played the best knock of her career, a vital effort to set up the victory over the rivals. Promoted to No 7, the 24-year-old scored a 35-ball 33 and raised a crucial 34-run stand with Jhulan Goswami to help India recover from 111/6 to 169/9.

India went on to beat Pakistan by 95 runs, their third win on the trot.

On Monday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh offered a job in the Punjab Police to Indian women’s team star Harmanpreet Kaur following her stellar performance in the World Cup.

Amrinder posted a congratulatory message on Twitter where he offered the post of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Kaur if she so desired to join the police force.

TAGS

Sushma VermanHarmanpreet KaurDSPHP governementWomen's World CupIndian women's cricket team

From Zee News

BCCI goes against Mithali Raj&#039;s &#039;this is right time to bring IPL&#039;; calls it a distant dream
cricket

BCCI goes against Mithali Raj's 'this is right ti...

Tennis

India gets WTA event after 5 years, 'Mumbai Open'...

KD Jadhav&#039;s family to auction India&#039;s first individual Olympic medal after Maharashtra Government fails to fulfill promise
Other Sports

KD Jadhav's family to auction India's first indiv...

SL vs IND, 1st Test: India look to extend domination over Sri Lanka from where journey to glory began – Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 1st Test: India look to extend domination over S...

In a historic move, India to host World Boxing Championship for the first time in 2021
Other Sports

In a historic move, India to host World Boxing Championship...

Kevin Pietersen&#039;s question to Team India&#039;s new head coach Ravi Shastri leaves Twitterati in splits
cricket

Kevin Pietersen's question to Team India's new he...

R Ashwin grateful to be reaching 50th Test landmark, eager to repeat performance of 2015 Galle encounter
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

R Ashwin grateful to be reaching 50th Test landmark, eager...

Pro Kabaddi League season 5 schedule: Here is complete list of all matches
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League season 5 schedule: Here is complete list...

Alvaro Morata says was destined to play under Antonio Conte at Chelsea
Football

Alvaro Morata says was destined to play under Antonio Conte...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video