Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 300th match, we look at five ODI world records held by him

Dhoni has set several world records. Here is a look at some of the best of them.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 13:28
Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 300th match, we look at five ODI world records held by him

New Delhi: MS Dhoni will be turning up for his 300th ODI when India take on Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI in Colombo on Thursday. It is a special achievement to have been India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for 14 years, getting this special milestone along the way.

But also on the journey, Dhoni has set several world records. Here is a look at some of the best of them:

Highest score by a wicketkeeper: Dhoni stands right at the top in this list. This is courtesy an innings of 183 not out against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005. It was Dhoni’s second year in international cricket.

Best average for someone who has played over 250 games: It is astonishing to have an average of over 50 in ODI cricket. Dhoni’s 51.93 is the best for someone who has played over 250 matches.

Most matches captained as a wicketkeeper: As a wicketkeeper, no one has skippered in as many games as Dhoni. His 199 games as wicketkeeper-captain puts him right on the top.

Most stumpings: With 99 stumpings to his name, Dhoni shares the world record with Kumar Sangakkara.

Most not outs: With 72 not outs against his name, it is another world record, one he shares with Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas. Remember it is an art to preserve your wicket.

MS Dhoni300th ODIWorld Records

