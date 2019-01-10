Ahmedabad set to get world's largest cricket stadium

Popularly known as Motera Stadium, the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad is currently being revamped as it is all set to emerge as the largest stadium in the world.

With a seating capacity of 49,000, the Motera Stadium was built in 1982 and had hosted its first match between India and West Indies in the same year.

However, the stadium is all set to be built across 63 acres of land to become the sport's largest arena. Currently, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia is the record-holder with a capacity of a little over a lakh. The stadium Down Under was founded in the year 1853.

Confirming the news, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), vice-president Parimal Nathwani took to his Twitter handle and posted the first under construction pictures of the Motera Stadium.

"World's Largest Cricket Stadium, larger than #Melbourne, is under construction at #Motera in #Ahmedabad,#Gujarat. Once completed the dream project of #GujaratCricketAssociation will become pride of entire India. Sharing glimpses of construction work under way. @BCCI @ICC #cricket," he wrote.

While the project will be the home to the GCA, it is being desigtned by renowned architecture firm M/s Populous and constructed in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro--who are India's top constructors.

The redeveloped stadium will be spread across 63 acres of land, accommodating approximately 1.1 lakh cricketing fans inside the stadium.

The project, which is expected to take almost two years for completion, will comprise 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms,an Olympic size swimming pool,three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy and a parking area.

The parking lot is expected to have the capacity to accommodate up to 3,000 cars and about 10,000 two-wheelers.

The new stadium will consist of two large seating tiers, each having an approximate general admission seat capacity of 50,000 and a huge single patron concourse with 360-degree views of the field.

The seating bowl will be constructed such that it directs patrons to fill the lower levels for smaller events. Meanwhile, the stadium's pedestrian flow will see all vehicular movement on the ground level--with pedestrian movement being on a level above to ensure clear segregation and limited congestion.

Before being revamped, the Motera Stadium had hosted 23 ODIs till December 2011. It saw some of the most historic moments in the cricket history such as former Indian skipper amassing 10,000 runs in Tests and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar score his first double ton in Tests against New Zealand.