Watch: Air New Zealand takes a jibe at banned Australia skipper Steve Smith

New Delhi: These are harsh times for banned Australia skipper Steve Smith. Day in and day out he is witness to the harsh outburst of fans and public on social media over the ball-tampering incident. Joining the chorus is Air New Zealand, who have taken a jibe at the skipper, tweeting a message on their official twitter handle.

The message goes on like this. Since Smith will be flying out of South Africa to Australia, Air New Zealand pounced on the opportunity by mixing taunt with a little advice. The Airline said they were aware of Smith's naughtiness and since the Black Caps are winning in New Zealand, they urge him to visit Christchurch for the second Test against England.

Hey Steve. We need to talk. pic.twitter.com/W54MH3WPWL — Air New Zealand (@FlyAirNZ) March 28, 2018

And then comes the catchline. They say,"How about a master class in swing bowling? Or How about a master class in (legal) swing bowling?"

If Smith is expectedly fuming reading this, the airline suggested that since it is cooler down south, the trip could also help him to escape the heat back home. The airline then capped the message off by saying that this offer is also valid for both David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.