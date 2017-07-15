Ajinkya Rahane says Team India wants to overcome challenges away from home

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane is probably India’s most consistent performer in Test match cricket if you consider performances on overseas soil. Performing overseas has been a bit of a weakness of Indian cricket especially if you look at performances in places like Australia and South Africa.

But Rahane has been an exception, having Test centuries in Australia, England and New Zealand against his name. India will soon be touring Sri Lanka but will have tougher challenges ahead in the form of tours to places like South Africa, England and New Zealand where India are a bit unproven as a team.

But Rahane looks at the challenge positively and while talking to India Today, says, “Yes last season gave us a lot of confidence. 13 Tests and particularly the fast bowlers performance was too good to see. We will have Sri Lanka next, South Africa, England later, a lot of challenges away from home. But that's the beauty of this game. That's where you want to do well.”

He also spoke specifically on the Lankan tour and said, “We want to win every series and every match. But look we don't want to take Sri Lanka lightly. They are a good side. The last time we had a series there, we made a great comeback. We have the experience now but we will have to start from scratch and build from the start. One has to respect the opposition and it's all about how we play to potential and strength.”

Talking about the equation between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Rahane said, “It's great to have MS Dhoni around. We are all lucky to have him. It becomes easier for Virat with him around. Many times Virat went and asked him opinions and he comes up with great ideas. It's good to see both of them working together.”