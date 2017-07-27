Akshay Kumar hails Indian women's team for starting cricket revolution — Video

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday hailed the Indian women's cricket team for starting a revolution. He also

urged the cricketers not to give up and don't be sad after the heart-breaking defeat to England in the final of 2017 ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's last Sunday.

The actor, who was present at the iconic venue to cheer for the Women in Blue, conveyed the encouraging messages during the phone-in section of Zee News Editor Sudhir Choudhary's exclusive interview with the members of the Indian women's cricket team at Delhi today.

Skipper Raj, reacting to the praise, thanked the actor for supporting the team. Here's the video, section starts at 28:00:

On Sunday, India let slip a historic title triumph with nerves getting the better of it in a tense summit clash against England.

It was an anti-climactic result for India since they were well on course for a memorable triumph, sitting pretty at 191 for three in 42.5 before a batting collapse saw them bowled out for 219 in 48.4 overs.

Needing just 38 runs off 43 balls,the Indian lower middle order committed harakiri losing seven wickets for 28 runs in 6.5 overs.