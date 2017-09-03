All eyes on serial bench-warmer Ajinkya Rahane ahead of final ODI

New Delhi: In-form Shikhar Dhawan's departure due to his mother's illness has made a way for out-of-favour Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI ahead of the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The left-hander will not be part of the team for the final ODI and a one-off T20I, as per the BCCI release.

According to The Indian Express, a few days ago, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had an elaborate discussion with Rahane about the opener's technique and footwork.

Shastri couldn't have asked for better beginning to his second stint with the Men in Blue. The Indian team has been unbeaten since the day Shastri took over the position vacated by legendary spinner Anil Kumble.

The Virat Kohli-led unit completed a 3-0 whitewash of hosts Sri Lanka in the Test series before taking an unassailable 4-0 lead in the 5-match limited overs series which will be concluded with the final game on Sunday.

Moreover, with Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in cruise control, Shastri described having a bench-warmer like Rahane to be a 'happy problem'.

India so far have fielded 14 players in a squad of 15 in the four matches they played in this five-match series and Rahane is the only one not to get a game yet.

Rahane came to Sri Lanka after scoring 336 runs at 67.20, including a hundred in five one-dayers in the West Indies.

"Shikhar and Rohit, we know what they have done in the past together. We understand their potential also. Jinks (Rahane) understands that at this stage he is the third opener in the team," Kohli had said.

After playing 76 ODI innings Rahane’s 76 average in Australia is 45.00, while in Asia it is 26.33.

When Kohli was asked in Dambulla about Rahane being kept only as a back-up option in the ODIs, the skipper said, "I’m sure there’s always pressure on every player that plays, but more so, on someone like Jinks, when he goes out to bat in the shorter formats. I think any format if you have any kind of desperation or urge to cement your place or perform, so as to say, there’s always going to be a bit of pressure on you. So what we try to do is tell the players that just go out there and express yourself and you will be backed."

"I think he is much more relaxed after that West Indies series. Yes he felt the pressure before but he has overcome that now. He is enjoying his cricket."

On Sunday, in Colombo, the former India vice-captain will get an opportunity to redeem himself against a listless Sri Lankan bowling attack.