Amid bitter Indo-Pak relations, Harbhajan Singh wishes Shahid Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi good luck for PSL
Peshawar Zalmi kick-off their campaign at the PSL against Quetta Gladiators on February 25 itself.
New Delhi: The Pakistan Super League is all set for its second edition, with the first match of the tourney scheduled to take place between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings in Karachi on February 25, 2017.
Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi, who will be playing for Peshawar Zalmi, will be one of the most prominent names in the tournament and will be looking to make his mark in the franchisee format after being overlooked for selection in the national team.
Amid bitter India – Pakistan relations, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh wished his good friend Afridi best of luck for the PSL 2017 in this video.
Harbhajan has had a great camaraderie with 'Boom Boom' Afridi. Both have had some great moments ( heated and chilled out) on and off the field which have strengthened their bond even more.
Peshawar Zalmi kick-off their campaign at the PSL against Quetta Gladiators on February 25 itself.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- Doing these three simple things daily will help you live longer
- Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru
- WATCH: Yuvraj Singh torments England yet again by scoring 22 runs off 4 balls by Chris Jordan