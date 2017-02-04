Amid bitter Indo-Pak relations, Harbhajan Singh wishes Shahid Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi good luck for PSL

New Delhi: The Pakistan Super League is all set for its second edition, with the first match of the tourney scheduled to take place between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings in Karachi on February 25, 2017.

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi, who will be playing for Peshawar Zalmi, will be one of the most prominent names in the tournament and will be looking to make his mark in the franchisee format after being overlooked for selection in the national team.

Amid bitter India – Pakistan relations, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh wished his good friend Afridi best of luck for the PSL 2017 in this video.

Harbhajan has had a great camaraderie with 'Boom Boom' Afridi. Both have had some great moments ( heated and chilled out) on and off the field which have strengthened their bond even more.

Peshawar Zalmi kick-off their campaign at the PSL against Quetta Gladiators on February 25 itself.