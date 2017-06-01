close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Amid row over Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag applies for post of Team India's head coach

While Kumble is an automatic entry into the process, the others in the fray are Australian Tom Moody and Englishman Richard Pybus.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 19:19
Amid row over Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag applies for post of Team India&#039;s head coach
PTI

New Delhi: Legendary opener Virender Sehwag today became the most prominent name to apply for the Indian cricket team's chief coach's post, which would be technically vacant when Anil Kumble's term comes to an end after the Champions Trophy.

While Kumble is an automatic entry into the process, the others in the fray are Australian Tom Moody and Englishman Richard Pybus.

The two Indians among applicants are former fast bowler Dodda Ganesh and former India A coach Lalchand Rajput.

However, the entry of Sehwag -- one of India's greatest ever game changer -- makes the battle for the position very interesting.

He doesn't have any prior coaching experience apart from mentoring IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab and recently, it was the BCCI top brass that convinced him to apply for the post.

TAGS

Virender SehwagIndian coachTom MoodyAnil Kumblecricket news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Champions Trophy: Did Virat Kohli walk-out as Anil Kumble came in for practice session?
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy: Did Virat Kohli walk-out as Anil Kumble c...

WATCH: Tamim Iqbal, Ben Stokes involved in on-pitch altercation during England vs Bangladesh match in CT2017
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Tamim Iqbal, Ben Stokes involved in on-pitch alterca...

Angelo Mathews likely to miss Sri Lanka&#039;s ICC Champions Trophy opener against South Africa
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Angelo Mathews likely to miss Sri Lanka's ICC Champion...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to talk with Manchester United, consider offers by rivals: Agent
Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to talk with Manchester United, consider...

ICC Champions Trophy, Match 2: Australia v New Zealand - Pr...
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy, Match 2: Australia v New Zealand - Pr...

Claiming a medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 remains a target, says Ashwini Ponnappa
Badminton

Claiming a medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 remains a targe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video