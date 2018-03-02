Andre Russell returns as Caribbean Premier League rolls out team draft

New Delhi: The player draft for the 2018 Hero CPL T20 Caribbean Premier League took place on Thursday 1st March at Gfinity eSports Arena in London with many of the world’s top cricketers being selected for the tournament that will begin on 8th August.

Caribbean superstars Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, and Lendl Simmons were picked, alongside several international icons including Brendon McCullum, Sohail Tanvir, Shakib al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla and Shahid Afridi. Amongst those making their CPL T20 debut include Australian all-rounder D’Arcy Short, while Jamaican star Andre Russell returns after missing CPL 2017.

This year each team has a roster of 18 cricketers, with the top salary slot netting the players US$160,000. 2018’s draft saw a record 227 overseas players and 121 West Indian cricketers up for selection.