Andrew Strauss’ all-time XI: Sachin Tendulkar lone Indian; no place for Wasim Akram, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara

New Delhi: Former England captain Andrew Strauss recently picked his all-time playing XI.

Much to the disbelief of the Indian fans, Strauss had just one Indian in his team – Sachin Tendulkar. Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not find a place in the 39-year-old's squad.

There are two Englishmen, four Australians, two South Africans, one West Indian, one Indian and one Pakistani player in the left-hander's team.

Strauss, who scored 7037 runs for his team from 100 Tests, picked former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar ahead of Wasim Akram, who many believe is the best left-arm seamer to have played the game.

In yet another shocking decision, Strauss picked Morne Morkel over Dale Steyn, who is widely regarded as one of the finest of his generation.

Alastair Cook and Morne Morkel are the only two current players in his side, which doesn't include any Sri Lankan cricketer.

Andrew Strauss’ All-Time XI: Marcus Trescothick, Alastair Cook, Justin Langer, Jacques Kallis, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Adam Gilchrist (WK), Shane Warne, Morne Morkel, Glenn McGrath, Shoaib Akhtar.