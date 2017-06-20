Ahead of West Indies tour, Anil Kumble steps down as Team India head coach

New Delhi: Just days ahead of India's limited-overs series against the West Indies, head coach Anil Kumble has stepped down from his position.

Kumble, who is a part of ICC's cricket committee, has reportedly sent his resignation to BCCI CEO.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) had decided to continue with Kumble for the Windies tour but veteran Indian spinner decided to call it quits.

It was being reported that there was a rift between India skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble regarding team selection and general functioning of the unit.

The BCCI even reached out to the influential Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which includes legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, to broker a truce between Team India head and skipper but there was no news of reconciliation between the two.

The members of the Indian cricket team left for the Caribbean today to play a series that begins on Friday, but they were not accompanied by Kumble as he needed to attend an ICC meet.

Kumble was appointed as the coach of Team India in June 2016 on a one-year contract.

Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody are the front runners to replace Kumble.

Despite the apparent tension in the Kohli-Kumble relationship, the coach had a brilliant run, helping the team win all five Test series since his appointment.