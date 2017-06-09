Anil Kumble's contract as Indian coach all set to be extended till 2019 World Cup: Report

New Delhi: Despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) inviting new applications for the post of Indian coach, legendary spinner Anil Kumble is set to get a contract extension till the 2019 World Cup.

As reported by CNN News 18, two members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) are very keen on Kumble's contract extension, and it's merely a formality before the news is made official.

While Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman have thrown their weight behind Kumble, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is said to be open to a new candidate replacing the former spinner.

The report added that the senior officials are of the view that it would be unfair to end Kumble's tenure on the fact that there was a reported rift between him and skipper Kohli.

Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman met in London and discussed the selection of the head coach for the Indian team.

According to a BCCI statement, the trio had a nearly two-hour discussion on Thursday night on the issue of new coach's appointment but then informed the board's CEO, Rahul Johri, that they would need more time.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI met today and discussed the process with regard to the selection of the head coach of the Indian team and it was decided by the CAC to revert to the BCCI, at an appropriate time," the statement read.

Earlier on Thursday, acting BCCI president CK Khanna wrote a letter to secretary Amitabh Chaudhary urging him to defer the recruitment process until the end of the West Indies tour, which follows in right after the Champions Trophy.

"I have written a letter to the secretary asking him to defer the recruitment process till June 26 when BCCI's SGM will be held. At this point in time, it will not be prudent to carry on with the process when India is playing a tournament," Khanna told PTI, here today.

It is learnt that CAC members may decide against conducting any interviews with at least two of three being against replacing Kumble.

The news of skipper Virat Kohli's alleged difference with Kumble has been making rounds for some time now. The BCCI invited applications for coach's post and even a section of officials, who are anti-Kumble convinced Virender Sehwag to apply for the post.

"The team has had great performances under Kumble. If the team reaches semi-final or say final, the BCCI would cut a sorry figure if they are forced to replace Kumble. On the other hand, cricket teams are essentially run by captains. One needs to respect a captain's viewpoint also. It's a Catch-22 situation for CAC members," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With Agency inputs)