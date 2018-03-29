Anuja Patil, Smriti Mandhana sparkle as India Women break losing streak in T20 tri-series

India Women at last registered their first win in the T20 tri-series involving Australia Women and England Women in Mumbai.

On Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium, in what was their last round-robin match, India Women cantered to an 8-wicket win as they chased down 108 against England Women with 26 balls to spare.

However, previous three consecutive defeats mean they won't be part of the final on March 31 at the same venue.

Having already secured a place in the final, England Women won the toss and decided to bat. The Indian bowlers, for the first time in this tri-series, looked in control and kept taking wickets at regular intervals and the English team was bowled out for a paltry 107 in 18.5 overs. Danni Wyatt, who had scored a ton against India earlier in the tournament, top-scored for them with a 22-ball 31.

For India, offspinner Anuja Patil was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/21 in 3.5 overs and was rightly chosen Player of the Match. Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav took two wickets apiece, while Pooja Vastrakar chipped in with one wicket.

In their chase, India lost Mithali Raj (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (7) cheaply but opener Smriti Mandhana (62* off 41 balls) at the other end ensured the team stayed in the hunt. Her unbeaten 60-run third-wicket stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20) led India to a convincing win.

Despite the win, India have a lot of introspection to do as they came unstuck in most departments in this tournament. Even in the preceding ODI series, they had lost all three matches against Australia Women.

Australia Women, who top the standings with 3 wins from four matches, and England Women, who have two wins from four matches, will now lock horns in the final on Saturday. The match will start 10 am IST.