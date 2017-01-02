Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke shown exit door – Top 10 developments from Supreme Court's verdict

New Delhi: Following months of speculation and furore amid war between the BCCI and Lodha Panel, Supreme Court today - in the hearing that will effectively decide the future of cricket administration in the country - has removed Anurag Thakur as president of the BCCI.

Here are the top developments from the top court's latest hearing:-

1. SC says as per 18 July, 2016 order, Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke did not comply with its order and thereby been removed.

2. Contempt of court issues has also been issued to Thakur, who allegedly had "committed perjury" for lying on whether he had asked for a letter from ICC CEO on the appointment of CAG as BCCI member.

3. Supreme Court has further asked all office bearers of BCCI, state associations to abide by recommendations of Lodha panel or demit office forthwith.

4. All office bearers of BCCI and state associations to give an undertaking to abide by recommendations of Lodha Committee.

5. Supreme Court to appoint observer for BCCI after two weeks. Till then, the two senior vice-presidents of the BCCI will run the Board affairs.

6. Senior-most Vice President of BCCI will act as President and Joint Secretary will act as Secretary.

7. Supreme Court says committee of administrator will look after the affairs of BCCI.

8. SC has appointed Fali Nariman & senior SC lawyer Gopal Subramanium as Amicus Curiae to find out who would be the BCCI officials.

9. Names of administrators to be suggested by senior advocate Fali Nariman & Gopal Subramanium. Supreme Court to hear the names on January 19.

10. Order of Supreme court should work as a template for other sports organisations and it should benefit the game of cricket, said RM Lodha