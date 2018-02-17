Anushka kept me going throughout the tour, Virat Kohli credits wife for success in South Africa

CENTURION: After scoring a staggering 558 runs in India's 5-1 ODI series victory against South Africa, Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday attributed his success to wife Anushka Sharma for being a pillar of strength during tough times. "People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that's a wonderful feeling."

On a day when he scored an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls in India's eight-wicket win in the final match, the skipper said he wants to make "each and every remaining day" of his international career count.

"I have got eight or nine years left in my career and I want to make the most of every day. It's a blessing that I am healthy and getting to captain my country," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also added that he was in right frame of mind while batting today. "It was a day where I felt really good. Last game, I was not in the right kind of mindset. This is a beautiful place to bat under lights. That's the idea behind bowling first. I like setting up for the short ball. It was a blessing in disguise, and they kept bowling short. I think the pitch got better to bat on under lights."

Kohli termed the current tour as a roller-coaster ride. "It has been a rollercoaster till now. They have shown great character - especially the two young spinners. Shikhar (Dhawan) at the top, Rohit. The way the series went augurs well for us. We are looking forward to the T20s. The tour is not over yet," he said.