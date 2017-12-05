Ashes, 2nd Test: Watch Steve Smith's epic reaction after wasting two reviews in three balls

New Delhi: Australia will not have the Decision Review System on the final day of second Ashes Test after wasting both the available reviews in three balls on Tuesday at Adelaide Oval.

After setting England a record 354-run target, Aussies got off to a good start by reducing England at 108/3. Then in the 42nd over, a Pat Cummins inswinger against Joe Root have everyone excited, with a shout for caught behind.

But the umpire Chris Gaffaney turned down the appeal, which forced Aussie captain Smith to call for a review. Well, it returned negative.

Two balls later, Josh Hazlewood trapped Dawid Malan in front, and another appeal, this time for an LBW. But umpire Aleem Dar remained unmoved.

Smith then went for the review. But the ball tracking showed it sailing over the middle stump.

Earlier in the innings, Australia used DRS to send back Alastair Cook.

Watch them here:

The Aussies send Cook on his way with the help of the @Specsavers DRS! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/l7tSiEzdF0 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 5, 2017

Earlier, teams used to have extra reviews after every 80 overs. But now, teams have only two reviews available during an entire innings.

England were 176/4 at the close today. Root was unbeaten on 67 with Chris Woakes not out five.

The highest winning run chase in Adelaide is Australia`s 315 for six against England in 1902.