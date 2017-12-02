Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia score 209/4 on Day 1 vs England

Adelaide: Australia scored 209/4 in the opening day of the second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval, here on Saturday.

Peter Handscomb (36) and Shaun Marsh (20) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Put in to bat in the day-night Test, Australia started the proceeding cautiously but opener Cameron Bancroft(10) failed to support David Warner (47) at the other end.

Bancroft was run out by Chris Woakes with just 33 runs on the board.

Incoming batsman Usman Khawaja (53) then joined the explosive batsman Warner and forged a 53 run partnership to take the hosts 86 before Warner was dismissed by Woakes in the 34th over.

Skipper Steven Smith (40) and Khawaja then tried to built the innings but the duo only managed to score 53 runs for the fourth wicket. Khawaja was sent packing in the 51st over by pacer James Anderson.

After adding few more runs, the skipper also departed. He was bowled by Craig Overton.

Now with wickets falling at regular intervals, Handscomb and Shaun Marsh then changed their strategy and played sensibly to deny any more fall of wickets.

For England, Anderson, Woakes and Overton chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief score: Australia 209/4 (Usman Khawaja 53, David Warner 47; James Anderson 1/45) against England on Day 1.