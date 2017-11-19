Ashish Nehra reveals his Yo-Yo test score

New Delhi: Retired Team India pacer turned commentator Ashish Nehra appears to be enjoying his new job.

In his first assignment on the job, during India vs Sri Lanka first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Nehra had a candid chat with his former teammate and friend Virender Sehwag and anchor Jatin Sapru.

Nehra shared his thoughts on various things and went on to reveal why he found Yo-Yo Test easier when compared to the other cricketers.

"Yo-Yo test is just like we used to repeat the sprints and take the Blip test in 2002-03. In this test, you have to cover a range of 20 meters in a given time and have to return to start point on a blip. Once you reach 13 or 14 rating, you accelerate yourself. Team India has set 16.1 which is going to be 16.5 soon. So you have to run a lot," the former Delhi bowler said.

Nehra, who donned India’s international cap for the last time earlier this month in a T20 international match against New Zealand, further added that unlike some players, he enjoys running.

"I found it easy because as a pacer, I’m fond of running. But some players find it difficult. Like Yuvraj Singh is still stuck in there and yet to clear it," he said.

The bowler later revealed scores of some of the Indian players, including himself.

"All the players perform above than 16.1 mark as that is the qualifying mark. Hardik Pandya has done 19, I marked 18.5 ahead of the T20I series against England in January. Manish Pandey does 19," he said.

The bowler-turned commentator added he does not know if he could beat captain Virat Kohli’s score. "Since I haven’t checked captain’s result so I don’t have an idea about that."

Nehra had cleared the yo-yo test, which made his selection in the Indian team possible during the New Zealand series. But several others, including Yuvraj and Suresh Raina failed to clear.