Asia Cup: Twitter abuzz as Indian fans hail spirited Bangladesh

Team India created history after recording a 3-wicket win against Bangladesh in the finals of the Asia Cup on Friday, lifting the trophy for a record 7th time.

The Bangladesh bowling attack led by captain Mashrafe Mortaza nearly managed to defend a paltry target of 222 following a rare off-day for the Indian batting juggernaut.

However, a fine partnership between Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja managed to dig the side out of trouble with Kedar Jadhav knocking the winning runs off the last ball.

At the same time, it is only fair to credit Bangladesh who nearly emerged victorious in a crucial clash on the back of clinical performances under pressure. The spirit of the game clearly prevailed over the rivalry surrounding the two sides as Indian fans took to Twitter in order to congratulate their neighbours.

Here are some of the most interesting tweets:

B'desh team has come of age. They r a force in the reckoning. Wait 4 for more upsets by this great team. — Ganesh Iyer (@GaneshSIY) September 29, 2018

Aaj Bangladesh ne to sans hi

Rook di thii

Bt finally ..we got it....... — @@Rahil khurana (@Rahilkhurana6) September 28, 2018

Match to ham jite hai....Bangladesh ne dil jrur jeta hai — RAVI SWAMI (@RaviSwami01) September 28, 2018

India will be next battling it out against the West Indies at Rajkot with the 1st test all set to commence from October 4th. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will play hosts against Zimbabwe with the series all set to commence from October 21st.