Asia Cup

Asia Cup: Twitter abuzz as Indian fans hail spirited Bangladesh

The spirit of the game clearly prevailed over the rivalry surrounding the two sides as Indian fans took to Twitter to congratulate their neighbours 

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Team India created history after recording a 3-wicket win against Bangladesh in the finals of the Asia Cup on Friday, lifting the trophy for a record 7th time.

The Bangladesh bowling attack led by captain Mashrafe Mortaza nearly managed to defend a paltry target of 222 following a rare off-day for the Indian batting juggernaut. 

However, a fine partnership between Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja managed to dig the side out of trouble with Kedar Jadhav knocking the winning runs off the last ball.

At the same time, it is only fair to credit Bangladesh who nearly emerged victorious in a crucial clash on the back of clinical performances under pressure. The spirit of the game clearly prevailed over the rivalry surrounding the two sides as Indian fans took to Twitter in order to congratulate their neighbours. 

Here are some of the most interesting tweets: 

India will be next battling it out against the West Indies at Rajkot with the 1st test all set to commence from October 4th. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will play hosts against Zimbabwe with the series all set to commence from October 21st.  

 

Asia CupIndiaBangladeshRohit SharmaShikhar DhawanMashrafe Mortaza

