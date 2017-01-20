Attorney General intervenes in Lodha vs BCCI war; asks apex court to withdraw July 18 verdict

New Delhi: In an interesting development regarding the BCCI vs Lodha war, attorney general Mukul Rohatgi put across the issues in front of Supreme Court on behalf of Railways, armed forces and university associations – urging the apex court to withdraw their July 18 verdict on the cricketing body.

He reportedly said that the right of the state associations has been wrongly infringed under Article 19 (1) (c)- freedom to form associations. Although BCCI is a private body, but it partially affects Governments work too.

Rohatgi further said that that questions can be raised on the SC's judgement of 2016 which directed the implementation of Lodha reforms.

Earlier, in a landmark judgment on July 18, the apex court accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given six months deadline to the board to implement the recommendations.

Also, Gopal Subramanium, the amicus curiae in the case, submitted a sealed envelope with the list of nine candidates as administrators for the Indian cricket board. The Supreme Court, however, question the list asking the names of those over 70 years of age have been included? The SC later said that it will select the final names in its next hearing on Tuesday (January 24).

(More to follow)