Auspicious Virushka: 36 international centuries for Virat Kohli since he met Anushka Sharma

The only difference between India winning the 2011 World Cup and Virat Kohli marrying Anushka Sharma is that people aren't dancing on the streets in India, otherwise the mania is almost identical.

When the couple started dating after shooting for a commercial in 2013, the expected line of criticism was that Kohli will get distracted and some even related his failure in the semifinal of the 2015 World Cup to Anushka's presence at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But there's news for those critics. Since the time the two have been together, the 29-year-old India captain has hit 36 international centuries in four years - 19 in ODIs and 17 in Tests.

The prolific run put Kohli on a record-breaking spree. In terms of ODI centuries, he is now only behind former team-mate and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar - Kohli has 31, Tendulkar 49.

His form helped India win and also brought Kohli captaincy records never heard of in Indian cricket. It includes matching former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record of nine successive Test series wins after beating Sri Lanka at home this month.

Kohli scored a mammoth 610 runs in the three Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 152.50, including a double hundred. The effort pushed him up to No. 2 in the ICC Test Rankings.

Before taking a break from the ODI series against Sri Lanka to get married, Kohli had scored 2,818 international runs in 2017, including 11 centuries.