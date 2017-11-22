Australia announce eleven for first Ashes Test in Brisbane
Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the playing XI ahead of the first Ashes Test against England starting at the Gabba on Thursday.
| Last Updated: Nov 22, 2017, 09:25 AM IST
Australia captain Steve Smith (PTI)
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon