Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH

New Delhi: Australia batsman Peter Handscomb on Wednesday lost his wicket in unique circumstances, when he got out hit-wicket during second day's play of the 3rd Test between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney.

Hit-wicket is one of the rarest ways to get out in cricket, but what made Handscomb's dismissal today even more unique was that fact the that he never seemed to have hit, or touch the wicket. Probably, it was the air from the bat swing which dislodged the bail off.

By the way, it's believed that hit-wicket constitutes only 0.2 per cent of dismissals in Test cricket.

It happened off the penultimate ball of the 132nd over, bowled by Wahab Riaz. Handscomb, batting on 110 off 204 balls, went really deep in the crease and tried to cut Riaz's wide yorker, only to 'dislodge' the leg-bail.

The 26-year-old thus became the 156th batsmen in Test cricket to get out hit wicket, and it was the 24th instance for an Australian. Spin great Shane was the last Australian to dismissed in this fashion, at Birmingham in August 2005.

Interestingly, India Test captain Virat Kohli also got out hit-wicket against England, last November.

Australia declared their first innings at 538 for 8 after openers Matt Renshaw (184) and David Warner (113) laid solid foundation.

At Day 2 stumps, Pakistan were 126/2, still trailing by another 412 runs.