Australia vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Azhar Ali & Co after humiliating loss against Aussies

New Delhi: Veteran Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the team after their humiliating loss against Australia in the ODI series.

Pakistan had a humiliating 1-4 loss against the Aussies in the one-day series for which they where criticized widely.

The former fast bowler said that this should be a wake up call and the team selectors should come up with some tough decisions in future.

Read his tweets:

False start by Pakistan bowling. Aussies using us like punching bags. Come on guys, we need to see some venom, some sting. #shoaibspeaks — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 26, 2017

Another forgettable day for Pakistan. 1-4 loss to Australia shud b a wake up call. Selectors led by Inzy bhai need 2 take some tuff calls. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 26, 2017