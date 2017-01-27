Australia vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Azhar Ali & Co after humiliating loss against Aussies
The former fast bowler said that this should be a wake up call and the team selectors should come up with some tough decisions in future.
New Delhi: Veteran Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the team after their humiliating loss against Australia in the ODI series.
Pakistan had a humiliating 1-4 loss against the Aussies in the one-day series for which they where criticized widely.
Read his tweets:
False start by Pakistan bowling. Aussies using us like punching bags. Come on guys, we need to see some venom, some sting. #shoaibspeaks
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 26, 2017
Another forgettable day for Pakistan. 1-4 loss to Australia shud b a wake up call. Selectors led by Inzy bhai need 2 take some tuff calls.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 26, 2017
My worry is dat we even failed 2 compete throughout d OZ tour. Losing is part of d game but surrendering is not. At times we surrendered.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 26, 2017
