Australia vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Azhar Ali & Co after humiliating loss against Aussies

The former fast bowler said that this should be a wake up call and the team selectors should come up with some tough decisions in future.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 21:29
New Delhi: Veteran Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the team after their humiliating loss against Australia in the ODI series.

Pakistan had a humiliating 1-4 loss against the Aussies in the one-day series for which they where criticized widely.

Read his tweets:

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 21:29

