Australian journo insults Virat Kohli, gets flak from cricket fans

Virat Kohli will soon lead Team India in first of the 5 ODIs against Australia on September 17 in Chennai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 09:29
New Delhi: The Pakistan vs World XI series started off with the hosts claiming a pretty convincing 20-run victory at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore but right before the match started, an Australian journlists Twitter post insulting Virat Kohli was doing rounds on social media.

It isn't the first time Australian media has targeted Kohli. During their Test series in India earlier this year, the Indian captain was making headlines in Australian newspapers and media agencies for various reasons.

The journalist posted a picture of Kohli cleaning the cricket stadium (as part of a promotional move to promote the part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan last year). He then went on to call Kohli a "Sweeper", which led to fans' uproar on the micro-blogging website.

"Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match," tweeted the journalist.

Soon, fans came all guns blazing critizing the Aussie for his tweet.

Virat Kohli will soon lead Team India in first of the 5 ODIs against Australia on September 17 in Chennai.

