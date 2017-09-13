Australian journo insults Virat Kohli, gets flak from cricket fans

New Delhi: The Pakistan vs World XI series started off with the hosts claiming a pretty convincing 20-run victory at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore but right before the match started, an Australian journlists Twitter post insulting Virat Kohli was doing rounds on social media.

It isn't the first time Australian media has targeted Kohli. During their Test series in India earlier this year, the Indian captain was making headlines in Australian newspapers and media agencies for various reasons.

The journalist posted a picture of Kohli cleaning the cricket stadium (as part of a promotional move to promote the part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan last year). He then went on to call Kohli a "Sweeper", which led to fans' uproar on the micro-blogging website.

"Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match," tweeted the journalist.

Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match pic.twitter.com/QWzzW13OFc — Worldennis XI (@DennisCricket_) September 12, 2017

Soon, fans came all guns blazing critizing the Aussie for his tweet.

And there is a team worse than sweepers... pic.twitter.com/rDnJRwO0gt — Uday KASOJU (@Uday_kasoju) September 12, 2017

Don't mess with @imVkohli ... Think before tweet.. What we are and What he is? pic.twitter.com/STxb47Nrgj — (@theninama) September 12, 2017

Yeh kohli Ka salary hai Pakistan or Australia Ka GDP — Prateek Bagree (@Praty_b) September 12, 2017

Think this is very ill quoted, @imVkohli is legend and will remain one #WorldXI welcome to Pak — Khürråm (@1_PAK) September 12, 2017

U know hw much is earning of @imVkohli dat he can purchase this stadium n keep u sweeper over there n also pay u more dan ur current package — DEEPAK SARAF (@1frm90Migration) September 12, 2017

I reject this nonsense , respect for big names ,big players of cricket ,from Pakistan. — Ahsan (@LovePak1stan) September 12, 2017

We love cricket, we love these legends. Respect from Pakistan. — Naeem shah (@Naeemshah99) September 12, 2017

Better sweeper than any Australian player. If only you could sweep bangla bowlers — Aayush Bafna (@aayush_bafna) September 12, 2017

You do know that he can purchase your 7 generations in minutes right?? And yeah he'll showcase his cleansweeping skills in upcoming series.. — Avanish Pandey (@avanish_2face) September 12, 2017

Virat Kohli will soon lead Team India in first of the 5 ODIs against Australia on September 17 in Chennai.