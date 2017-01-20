Babar Azam joins elite list, becomes fastest Pakistani batsman to reach 1000 ODI runs

New Delhi: Talented Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has joined an elite list of batsmen, who were the fastest to score 1,000 one-day international runs.

Batting against a quality Australian batting line-up in the third ODI at the WACA, the right-hander achieved the feat when he reached the score of 47.

Azam achieved the feat in 21 ODI innings, leveling the record with Sir Viv Richards (West Indies), Kevin Pietersen (England), Jonathan Trott (England) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa) who reached the milestone of 1000 runs in 21 innings.

Joint fastest! Congratulations to Babar Azam on becoming only the 5th batsman to reach 1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings! #AusvPak pic.twitter.com/bWVkI1eNjL — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2017

Babar went on to score 84 runs, before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. Despite his valiant effort, Pakistan lost the match by seven wickets.

After three matches, Australia are currently leading 2-1. The fourth ODI is scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 22.