Babar Azam joins elite list, becomes fastest Pakistani batsman to reach 1000 ODI runs
Talented Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has joined an elite list of batsmen, who were the fastest to score 1,000 one-day international runs.
New Delhi: Talented Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has joined an elite list of batsmen, who were the fastest to score 1,000 one-day international runs.
Batting against a quality Australian batting line-up in the third ODI at the WACA, the right-hander achieved the feat when he reached the score of 47.
Azam achieved the feat in 21 ODI innings, leveling the record with Sir Viv Richards (West Indies), Kevin Pietersen (England), Jonathan Trott (England) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa) who reached the milestone of 1000 runs in 21 innings.
Joint fastest! Congratulations to Babar Azam on becoming only the 5th batsman to reach 1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings! #AusvPak pic.twitter.com/bWVkI1eNjL
— ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2017
Babar went on to score 84 runs, before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. Despite his valiant effort, Pakistan lost the match by seven wickets.
After three matches, Australia are currently leading 2-1. The fourth ODI is scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 22.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack
- DNA: Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over alleged irregularities in 'Talk To AK' programme
- Donald Trump to be sworn in as 45th US President today
- Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a 'better man'
- Exclusive: Srinagar freezes at minus 3; common man struggles for basic commodities
- WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan
- IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
- WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review
- India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan
- Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: As it happened