Ball-Tampering: Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft suspended by Cricket Australia

New Delhi: Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland addressed a press conference in South Africa following a shambolic ball-tampering incident involving Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after the Cape Town Test, on Tuesday. He said that all three players were suspended and are out of the South Africa series. However, regarding the sanctions, he said it will carried out on Wednesday.

Coach Darren Lehmann, who was also targeted in the incident, Sutherland made it clear that besides the three players, no body else was aware of the plan. Consequently, Lehmann, who hadn't resigned will carry on as the Australian coach.

In Steve Smith's absence, Tim paine will lead the side, according to the CA chief. Australia opener Matthew Renshaw, batsman Joe Burns and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will replace the three charged players in the squad. Sutherland later admitted that Smith was worried and upset.

Addressing a huge gathering, Sutherland assured that Cricket Australia is not comfortable after what all has happened and he also ensured that the sanctions on the three players are going to be significant.

He also said that from now onwards the focus of CA will be to review that conduct of their national sides and they will be participating in re-engaging with the cricket loving public to gain back the trust and respect.

The chief said that the way the fans back home have reacted isn't surprising because it shows how much they love the game and do not tolerate any wrongdoing. Earlier, Smith was fined 75% of the match fees and was banned for a Test by the ICC. However, CA has suspended the trio and will decide their fate tomorrow.