Shakib-al-Hasan, Taijul Islam guide Bangladesh to first ever Test triumph over Australia

New Delhi: Bangladesh secure a dramatic victory over Australia in the opening Test, which looked liked heading in favour of the visitors after David Warner and Steve Smith forged a 130-run stand for the fourth wicket but their hopes dwindled soon after the duo departed. (SCOREACARD)

Warner struck his 19th Test century and first in Asian sub-continent before all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took three quick wickets to put Australia back under pressure before Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam wrapped up the tie.

As victory looked to be sliding away from their grip, Bangladesh flexed their spin muscles yet again to claim five wickets in an eventful morning session, bringing the visitors down to 199/7.

Pat Cummins (batting on 33) remained not-out in the 2nd session of the day while Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood failed to hold on their wickets long enough to claim a victory.

Overnight batsmen Warner and Smith were key to their chances of snatching a memorable win in the spin-dominated contest, and the duo raised 130 runs for the third wicket before fortunes fluctuated once more.

Resuming day four on 109-2, Warner batted with calculated aggression, while Smith was content to play second fiddle as they continued the good work they had started on Tuesday evening with some generous assistance from lady luck.

Warner survived a review before the southpaw brought up his 19th test century, a second in Asia. Then when the opener was on 106, he pulled a Shakib Al Hasan delivery and the ball flew past leg-slip before he could put his hands together.

Smith was on 28 when Tamim Iqbal spilled him at mid-on but Shakib was lurking round the corner with his left-arm spin to change the complexion of the match.

Shakib first trapped Warner leg-before for 112 and, four overs later, had Smith caught behind for 37 to pile the pressure back on Australia.

In the end, it was a deserved victory for the hsots, with Shakib took five wickets for 85 runs to help the hosts bowl out Australia, who were chasing 265 for victory, for 244 shortly into the second session on the fourth day of the first Test.

(With Reuters inputs)