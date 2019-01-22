BCCI announces cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each for selectors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced cash rewards for the All-India Senior Selection Committee .

Following the Indian men’s cricket team historic Test series win in Australia, the team also captured their first-ever bilateral ODI series win Down Under by 2-1.

It has been decided that the selection committee comprising Chairman M. S. K. Prasad , Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe, Gagan Khoda and Sandeep Singh will get a bonus of Rs 20 lakhs each.

Confirming the same, CoA chairman Vinod Rai said, “ We are extremely proud of the way Team India have performed in Australia. We had announced cash rewards for cricketers and support staff earlier and are now rewarding selectors. The five men have played a crucial role in picking a balanced Indian squad and offering the team management enough options to work around different combinations. The boys chosen to represent the Indian team went about their task in a fearless manner and stood up in challenging situations.”

Meanwhile, CoA member Diana Edulji praised each and every member of the Indian men's cricket team for playing a significant role in their recent victories in Australia.

"With the ICC Cricket World Cup just about four months away, the three-match ODI series in Australia provided excellent preparation for the Indian team. The selectors have been focusing on a core group of cricketers that will make the cut at the showpiece event. I congratulate them for picking some fine young talents, who performed brilliantly on their maiden tour of Australia," she added.

The Virat Kohli-led side will now head into five-match ODI series and three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday at the McLean Park in Napier.