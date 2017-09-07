BCCI announces fixtures of home series against Australia, New Zealand

New Delhi: After what was called as a perfect 'tour-wash' over a jaded Sri Lankan side, Team India's next task – Australia. Only this time for a limited over series – five One-Day International matches and three Twenty20 games. And on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the entire itinerary for Australia and the New Zealand series.

The dates were of course finalised, but not the venues for the ODI and T20I series and today, the board cleared the air with their announcement through media release about the home season opener. Virat Kohli-led Team India will face Stev Smith's side for the first ODI match at Chidambaram Stadium, on September 17. But prior to that, the team from Down Under will face a warm-up game against the Board President's XI on September 12, at the same venue.

Nothing has been changed about the venues for the Australia series. After Chennai encounter, the two teams will travel for the second game to Kolkata, on September 21. The third will be at Indore, two days later, followed by Bengaluru on September 28 and finally ending the ODI series with the final match at Nagpur on the first day of October.

The T20I series kick starts in Ranchi on October 7, followed by Guwahati on October 10 where Barsapara Cricket Stadium will be hosting its first international game. Finally, the series ends in Hyderabad on October 13.

With just a gap of around a week, Team India head for the New Zealand series where they will face the Kiwis for three ODI games and three T20Is. Well, a few changes have been made by BCCI regarding the venues. The series starts off at Mumbai on October 22, followed by Pune and then UPCA, which will make its international debut. The T20I series begins on November 1 and will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi. It will be followed by Rajkot on November 4 and then Thiruvananthapuram on November 7.

Full Schedule –

Australia tour of India, 2017

12 Sept 1st Warm-up Chennai

17 Sept 1st ODI Chennai

21 Sept 2nd ODI Kolkata

24 Sept 3rd ODI Indore

28 Sept 4th ODI Bengaluru

1 Oct 5th ODI Nagpur

7 Oct 1st T20I Ranchi

10 Oct 2nd T20I Guwahati

13 Oct 3rd T20I Hyderabad

New Zealand tour of India, 2017

17 Oct 1st Warm-up CCI, Mumbai

19 Oct 2nd Warm-up CCI, Mumbai

22 Oct 1st ODI Mumbai

25 Oct 2nd ODI Pune

29 Oct 3rd ODI UPCA

1 Nov 1st T20I Delhi

4 Nov 2nd T20I Rajkot

7 Nov 3rd T20I Thiruvananthapuram