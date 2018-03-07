BCCI's new pay list: Rs 7 cr a year for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Mahendra Singh Dhoni to make less than Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi: The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators for BCCI announced a new and restructured Annual Player Contracts for the period from October 2017 to September 2018. The good news is that the CoA have introduced a new category -- Grade A+ alongside Grades A, B and C for senior India men.

The players falling in the top category will be entitled for a Rs 7cr contract while the ones in A will get richer by Rs 5cr. Grade B and C have been kept at Rs 3cr and 1cr respectively.

NEWS: BCCI announces new contract system and compensation structure for Indian Cricket (Senior Men, Senior Women & Domestic Cricket) Category A+ introduced for Senior Men

Category C introduced for Senior Women More details on the player contracts here - https://t.co/GBNHv1wz0a pic.twitter.com/tjuvuqisGy — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2018

#TeamIndia Senior Men retainership fee structure: Grade A+ players to receive INR 7 cr each

Grade A players to receive INR 5 cr each

Grade B players to receive INR 3 cr each

Grade C players to receive INR 1 cr each — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2018

Meanwhile, the BCCI also rolled out the names of senior India players in respective categories. India skipper Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been given the top contracts.

Simultaneously, India women too will get hefty contracts with an addition of Grade C category. Women players falling in Grade A will get Rs 50 lakhs, those in B will earn Rs 30 lakhs while the remaining in Grade C will take home Rs 10 lakhs.

The changes in the contracts will also see an almost 200 per cent hike in the Domestic fee structure as well. Now, the domestic fee per day has been increased to Rs 35000 for players featured in the XI, while the reserves will get Rs 17500.

Not just the senior level, the age groups will also benefit from BCCI's windfall. The U-23 will get Rs 17500 while the extra players will Rs 8750. The U-19 group will take home Rs 10500 per day and the reserves will get Rs 5250. The U-16 will be paid 3500 while the ones outside the eleven will take home Rs 1750.