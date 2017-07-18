close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 16:05
BCCI appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sangar Bangar to continue as assistant coach

New Delhi: Putting an end to all speculations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach of Team India.

Speaking at a press conference, BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary informed the mediapersons about the new support staff of the team under Ravi Shastri.

Choudhary said that while Arun has been given a full-time role with the team until the closure of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Sanjay Bangar will continue to serve as the assistant coach of the Indian team.

The four-member panel comprising Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, CEO Rahul Johri, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and acting president CK Khanna, met in Mumbai this afternoon to pick the support staff.

After being appointed as the head coach recently, Shastri put forth the name of Arun for the position of bowling coach. It didn't come as a surprise as the duo had previously worked together during Shastri's two-year long stint as the Team Director of the national squad.

When asked about the roles of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, both Choudhary and Shastri said that their inputs will be valuable.

More to follow...

