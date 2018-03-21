BCCI awaits anti-corruption unit report before acting on Mohammed Shami case

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaiting the report from its anti-corruption unit head, Neeraj Kumar, on allegations against fast bowler Mohammed Shami, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said at a media conference here on Wednesday

"Our anti-corruption unit, headed by Neeraj Kumar, will investigate and give us a report. We are awaiting it. We are expecting the report shortly," said Shukla, a former BCCI vice president.

Kumar has been asked to investigate allegations levelled by Shami's wife Hasin Jahan who had claimed that the cricketer had received unaccounted money from a Pakistani woman.

The woman in question, Alishba, has confirmed that she met Shami in Dubai but denied that she handed any money to Indian fast bowler.

"We are not concerned over his private matters. As soon as he (Kumar) gives the report, we will decide. The investigation is still on. It's Neeraj Kumar's job to investigate it," he added.