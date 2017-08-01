BCCI awards Sri Lanka Tests to Kolkata, Delhi, Nagpur; Guwahati gets Australia T20I

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India are set to play record 23 matches between September and December 2017.

The BCCI today awarded three Test matches of the November-December home series against Sri Lanka to Kolkata, Nagpur and Delhi while the newly-constructed stadium in Barasapara, Guwahati was awarded a marquee T20I against Australia in October.

The decisions were taken at the Board's tours and fixtures committee meeting in Kolkata.

The season starts mid September with five ODIs against Australia slated to be played at Chennai, Bangalore, Nagpur, Indore and Kolkata.

The three T20Is against the Aussies will be held in Hyderabad, Ranchi and Guwahati.

The series against New Zealand will commence mid October and the three ODIs will be held in Pune, Mumbai and Kanpur followed by three T20 Internationals at Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot.

The final stretch of the international season at home will commence from middle of November with Kolkata hosting the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The second Test is scheduled in Nagpur, which will be making a comeback after ICC suspension for poor pitch. The final Test will be held in Delhi.

The three ODIs against Sri Lanka will be held in Dharamsala, Mohali and Vizag.

The three T20Is will be held in Kochi or the newly-accredited Thiruvanantpuram, Indore and Mumbai.

Currently, the Men in Blue are touring Sri Lanka, where they will be playing a full series comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20I.

The Men in Blue are leading the Test series 1-0 by registering a 304-run win in Galle.

The second Test starts on Thursday and will be played in Colombo.